Forest fires engulf Israel, over 20 people injured

30 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

Large-scale forest fires are engulfing Israel. The number of victims exceeds two dozen people. Tel Aviv has requested international assistance.

Forests are burning in Israel, the road from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is blocked, details are reported by the media.

The fire engulfed the forests in the Jerusalem Mountains, the Eshtaol forest first caught fire. This morning, the fire reached Highway 1, which connects Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Drivers were trapped in a fiery trap.

At the moment, at least 13 people were taken to hospitals. They suffered from smoke and burns. Among the victims are two pregnant women and two babies: one of them is a month old, the other is 6 months old.

Another 10 people were assisted on the spot and did not require hospital treatment.