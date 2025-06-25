Armenian security forces uncover nationalists' plan to seize power

25 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said security forces had thwarted a coup attempt in the country by the Karabakh clan's proxy movement "Sacred Struggle" controlled by nationalist Robert Kocharyan.

"Law enforcement officers have foiled a large-scale and sinister plan by the 'criminal-oligarchic clergy' to destabilise the situation in the Republic of Armenia and seize power," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM shared a statement by Armenia's investigative committee, which claimed that leader of opposition Sacred Struggle movement Bagrat Galstanyan had "set himself the goal of changing power by means not permitted by the Constitution of Armenia."

The investigative committee said that Galstanyan "with the prior consent of several members of the movement, acquired the necessary means and tools to carry out terrorist acts and seize power."

Searches are currently underway at the homes of Archbishop Bagrat and around 30 of members the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party.