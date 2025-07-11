EU supports personal meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

11 Jul. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU welcomes the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, which took place in the UAE on July 10, according to a statement made by the EU's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokesperson.

Anitta Hipper, the EU representative, emphasized Brussels' commitment to supporting the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Let us recall that at yesterday's meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, an agreement was reached to continue negotiations and measures to build confidence between the two countries.