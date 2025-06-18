Boycott failed: at least 13 opposition parties to run for local elections in Georgia

Officials from the Georgian Central Election Commission reported that over 10 opposition parties were registered in the first days of the municipal election campaign to compete with the ruling Georgian Dream for the posts of mayors of Georgian cities and seats in the Sakrebulo.

The Georgian Central Election Commission reports that 16 opposition parties have already submitted documents to participate in the municipal elections on October 4. 13 of them have already been registered and will be included in the ballots, while the applications of the other three, the Democratic Alliance, the Unity Party and Development of Georgia, and the Third Way, are still under consideration by CEC officials.

Among the most significant opposition parties participating in the elections are Gakharia For Georgia, which was recently stripped of its parliamentary mandates for boycotting parliament, Lelo - Strong Georgia, and the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, which promotes normalization of relations with Russia.