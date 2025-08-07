Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin called Lula da Silva on Russian-US settlement

Today, President Vladimir Putin, continuing a series of international calls ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump, called the Brazilian leader. The parties discussed the results of Putin's talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday.

According to information on the Kremlin website, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held telephone talks this afternoon. The parties discussed the promotion of the Russian-US settlement.

In particular, the Russian leader informed Lula da Silva of the key results of his talks in Moscow with the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

