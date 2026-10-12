AZAL aircraft to fly between Azerbaijan and Mongolia

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving an aviation agreement with Mongolia, laying the legal groundwork for direct flights, his office said.

The Milli Majlis has already reviewed the document, which outlines nine routes linking Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Gabala, and Zaqatala with Ulaanbaatar, Khovd, and Choibalsan, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Aviation officials signed the agreement in Leipzig last May. Until now, travel between the two countries relied on connections through third countries, usually Istanbul or Moscow.