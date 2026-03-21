Araghchi demands US, Israel compensate for damage to Iranian nuclear sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed the United States and Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as a violation of international law, called on the United Nations to take a firm stance on this matter and demanded that the U.S. and Israel pay for the damage done to the Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, he stated that attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Natanz and in the vicinity of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant constitute "a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Statute of the [International Atomic Energy] Agency."

The diplomat warned that attacks on nuclear facilities pose "risks of radioactive material release, representing severe threats to civilian populations and the environment."

He slammed the U.S. and Israeli bombardments of Iranian nuclear facilities as an "act of aggression."