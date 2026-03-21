Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Turkey over Qatar helicopter crash

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his condolences to Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler and to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that the news that a helicopter belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces, which was carrying out a training flight within the framework of the Qatar-Türkiye Joint Combined Forces Command, crashed into the sea due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of one serviceman of the Turkish Armed Forces, two technical employees of ASELSAN, and four servicemen of the Qatar Armed Forces, has deeply saddened him.