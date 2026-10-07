Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders hold informal conversation in Turkmenistan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held an informal conversation on October 8 following the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi.

The 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia was held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. It was the first full-fledged meeting in the expanded format following the decision to grant Azerbaijan full participation, adopted at the summit in Tashkent in November 2025.

The meeting addressed regional security, political and diplomatic cooperation, trade and economic ties, energy, transport and logistics corridors, environmental issues, and humanitarian cooperation. The summit concluded with the signing of the Joint Statement of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia and a decision on the regulatory documents governing the format.