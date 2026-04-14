Azerbaijan's GDP forecast for 2030

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has released economic growth projections for 2027-2030, with GDP expected to reach 139 billion manat by the end of next year.

Over the next four years, the Azerbaijani economy is forecast to grow to nearly 167 billion manat, with steady growth also anticipated in non-energy sectors.

"The non-oil and gas sector's share of GDP is expected to increase from 71.5% in 2025 to 78% in 2027 and to 81.8% in 2030. In the medium term, real GDP growth is projected at 3.3% per year, while non-oil and gas GDP growth is projected at 4.2%",

the ministry stated.

The forecasts are based on an oil price of $65 per barrel. Inflation by the end of the year is forecast at approximately 5.5%.

According to the ministry, household income in the country is expected to reach 135 billion manat by 2030.