Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku and Tbilisi discuss cybersecurity issues

Baku and Tbilisi discuss cybersecurity issues
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A working meeting on cybersecurity between military specialists from the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia took place in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on May 7.

The meeting was held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army. The two sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation between their defense ministries in the fields of information security and cybersecurity.

The participants also stressed the value of such visits for sharing experience and expertise.

Several other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the talks.

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