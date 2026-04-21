Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku to host UFC tournaments annually

Baku to host UFC tournaments annually
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

UFC Fight Night events are planned to be held annually in Baku through 2028, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company said.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) signed a multi-year agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

According to the agreement, the first event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 27.

Meeting in Las Vegas, UFC President and CEO Dana White, and Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov discussed the successes of UFC’s debut event and how this partnership will grow in the coming years.

UFC's debut event was held at the Baku Crystal Hall last June.

415 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.