Baku to host UFC tournaments annually

UFC Fight Night events are planned to be held annually in Baku through 2028, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company said.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) signed a multi-year agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

According to the agreement, the first event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 27.

Meeting in Las Vegas, UFC President and CEO Dana White, and Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov discussed the successes of UFC’s debut event and how this partnership will grow in the coming years.

UFC's debut event was held at the Baku Crystal Hall last June.