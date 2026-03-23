Bushehr NPP strike poses threat to its physical integrity

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has effectively acknowledged that the strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant posed a threat to the physical integrity of the facility, Russian Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

He noted that the U.S. actions against Iran have dealt a heavy blow to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"Several days ago, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, for the first time, clearly linked the events unfolding in Iran to the seven pillars of nuclear safety": "In effect, he thereby pointed out that these pillars are being violated," Mikhail Ulyanov said.

According to the diplomat, this primarily concerns the first pillar, referring to the physical integrity of nuclear facilities," TASS reported.