Chikovani and Papikyan discuss Georgia-Armenia defense cooperation

A meeting between Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani and his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan took place in Tbilisi on April 22, the Armenian Defense Ministry's press service reported.

Armenia's Ambassador to Tbilisi, Ashot Smbatyan, also attended the talks.

The central topic of discussion was the development of defense cooperation between Georgia and Armenia.

The ministers also addressed several issues related to regional security.

Papikyan arrived in Georgia the previous day and was welcomed at the Sadakhlo checkpoint by Paata Patiashvili, Georgian Deputy Minister.