Vestnik Kavkaza

Education, science at risk of destruction in the Middle East, UNESCO warns

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© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

UNESCO stated that the military conflict in the Middle East directly threatens education and scientific activity in the region.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) stated that the armed conflict in the Middle East is provoking a crisis, negatively impacting children's education and scientific research.

UNESCO's press service explained to UN News that security problems in the region have directly threatened children, students, and all teaching and research staff.

The organization warned that continued conflict will only exacerbate the education crisis. This will lead to "increased isolation of the most vulnerable children and the loss of teachers," as well as a decline in public trust in the education system and serious damage to the region's scientific potential.

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