Exhibition on restoration of Karabakh kicks off in Baku

The 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh 2026" - has opened in Baku today.

The exhibition, held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 through 16, will address topics such as the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, modern urban planning, construction technologies, eco-friendly materials, agricultural machinery, digital media, education, and industrial cooperation. By bringing together local and foreign companies, government agencies, experts, and potential investors, the exhibition aims to create new opportunities for cooperation regarding the development of the liberated territories.

The platform's primary objectives are to attract more enterprises to the Karabakh restoration process, expand investment opportunities, and foster collaboration in infrastructure development and the construction of civil facilities.

The exhibition aims to showcase products, services, and solutions across sectors such as energy, ecology, information technology, construction, agriculture, the food industry, mining, transport, healthcare, security, education, tourism and cultural heritage, as well as road construction and infrastructure.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be attended by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Kalbajar district, Bashir Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Elbay Gasimzade, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, and General Director of Iteca Caspian, Farid Mammadov.

Rebuild Garabagh 2026 program

In addition to the official opening ceremony, the program for the first day of the exhibition includes sessions on the participation of youth in the restoration of Karabakh, eco-friendly construction materials, modern construction technologies, and a presentation of Russian agricultural machinery.

One of the panel discussions scheduled for the first day of the exhibition will focus on the topic "Youth in the revival of Karabakh: Initiatives and Opportunities." Another session, scheduled for October 14, will focus on discussions regarding eco-friendly building materials and energy-saving solutions. On the same day, the "Karabakh Hackathon 2026" will also take place as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture." The hackathon will run throughout the three days of the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue on October 15. In addition to visiting the exhibition, the day's agenda includes bilateral business meetings, the Karabakh Hackathon 2026, and a series of panel discussions. One of the key events of the second day will be a panel discussion titled "Karabakh truths: the potential and social impact of digital media." A session titled "Teaching Industrialization: University-Industry Cooperation for a Circular Construction Industry" will also be held on the same day. Another session, to be held on October 15, is titled "The agile spaces of the future: adapting interiors and exteriors to changing lifestyles."

The day's program also includes a discussion titled "From reconstruction to sustainable development: the role of education in the revival of Karabakh." Participants scheduled for this event include the Head of the Public Relations Department at Garabagh University, Jamila Ismayilzade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, Agil Azizov, and a representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Parvin Baghirova.

The topic provides a platform to discuss the roles of education, economic activity, and various support mechanisms in the development of Karabakh.

On October 16, the final day of the exhibition, special attention will be paid to issues of architecture and urban planning. The day's program features a panel discussion on "Architectural policy and cultural heritage preservation in the context of modern construction." Following this, a session titled "Architectural discussions: a new perspective on urban spaces" will be held. The day's next architectural discussion will focus on the theme "The future of urban planning in Azerbaijan."