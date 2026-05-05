Grain and fertilizers shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Today, another cargo shipment from Russia to Armenia has been carried out by transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Four wagons of fertilizer weighing 271 tons and four wagons of grain weighing 275 tons were sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

So far, more than 25,000 tons of grain, more than 3,000 tons of fertilizer and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

Along with transit, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia continues. So far, more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.