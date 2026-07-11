Overnight wave of US strikes on Iran lasts almost 6 hours

The U.S. military has completed its latest round of strikes against targets in Iran, hitting dozens of targets during the operation, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran <...>, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," the command said.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. fighter jets, naval vessels and drones struck Iran's air defense systems, coastal radar installations and boats during the operation.

The U.S. army struck at least 13 Iranian cities during a new wave of attacks on the Islamic Republic, the NourNews agency said.

According to the report, the strikes targeted the cities of Abadan, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Bandar-e Mahshahr, Behbahan, Bushehr, Jask, Dezful, Qeshm, Sirik, Khondab, Khorramshahr and Andimeshk.