Israel sets parliamentary elections date

Elections to Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, will be held on October 27, 2026, Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik said during a Knesset House Committee discussion.

"The current Knesset will complete its full term and will not be dissolved [early]. The election date remains as established by law - October 27," Sagit Afik said.

These would be Israel’s first parliamentary elections to be held on schedule since 1988, with all the following parliaments being dissolved early, The Times of Israel reported.

The Knesset is elected for a term of four years. Back in April 2023, Israel’s Central Elections Committee set the date for the next parliamentary elections on October 27, 2026, in case the current parliament is not dissolved early.

Following the last parliamentary elections in Israel in November 2022, a ruling coalition of far-right and ultra-orthodox political forces was formed around the right-wing party Likud. Its leader Benjamin Netanyahu took his sixth office as prime minister and formed the country’s government.