Trump says Strait of Hormuz open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz was “open as far as we’re concerned,” brushing off a declaration from the Iranian military insisting the waterway was closed once again.

“It’s open, and I don’t want to talk about it, because I want to honor the life of Lindsey Graham. It’s open, we bombed the hell out of them last night," Trump said.

Later on Sunday, speaking to CNN, Trump said the strait was “open as far as we’re concerned,” but refused to answer any further questions about the conflict.

U.S. Central Command also claimed the Strait of Hormuz was “open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway,” contradicting a statement from Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority - a government agency created in May to help control the waterway.

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," it underscored, adding that more than 140 vessels has passed through the strait in the past seven days.

The IRGC fired warning shots at a vessel trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route. The strait has been closed until further notice, it added.