IRGC threatens to target vessels beyond Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that vessels “violating” its designated routes would be pursued and "punished" anywhere in the region, as maritime agencies reported two further strikes on commercial ships in the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility on Friday for setting an oil tanker ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to pursue vessels it deems in violation beyond the strait and across the wider region, as maritime security agencies reported two further strikes on commercial ships in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy said it targeted the engine room and propulsion system of the MV Sun Shine, a tanker belonging to the company Natwit, after the vessel attempted to use what it described as an unauthorised route through the strait's southern section. The attack caused a fire on board.

The IRGC warned that action against "violating" vessels would no longer be confined to the Strait of Hormuz and that any ship using what it deems unauthorised routes would be pursued and "punished" anywhere in the region.

Companies it accuses of co-operating with the U.S. would be sanctioned and all their vessels targeted, it added.

The IRGC laid blame for the incidents in the strait on the U.S. military, accusing Washington of interfering in the decisions of shipping and insurance companies and paying "large bribes" to induce compliance.