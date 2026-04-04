Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Georgian authorities

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi on April 6.

During the conversation, the Presidents noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian bilateral relations are based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership. The sides hailed the successful development of cooperation across various areas.

During the meeting, the role of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus was highlighted.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani leader signed the guest book.

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit. A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.

As part of his state visit to Tbilisi, Ilham Aliyev will also meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.