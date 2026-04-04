Iran allows Iraqi vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian authorities announced that they had exempted Iraq from restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that the restrictions apply only to hostile countries.

Iraq, as a friendly country to Iran, was exempted today from restrictions imposed on the passage of foreign vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces announced today, the Iranian television channel Al Alam reports.

"Brotherly Iraq has been exempted from the restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,”

- the statement reads.

The Iranian military noted that the restrictions imposed by the country apply only to tankers and bulk carriers of hostile countries.