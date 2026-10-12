Iran hits supertanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has struck a supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the third such incident over the past two days, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"The third violator supertanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz this morning. The attack caused a fire on board," the statement reads.

According to the IRGC, the vessel was sailing with its navigation system off and tried to leave the waterway despite having ignored warnings, in "violation of the rules and security" in the area.

The IRGC also warned commercial vessels and tankers that it would respond forcefully should they cooperate with the U.S. military in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.