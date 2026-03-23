Iran names key conditions for ending war

Iran will not end the hostilities until all sanctions on it have been lifted, military adviser to the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic Mohsen Rezaei said.

"The war will continue until all damages to Iran are compensated and sanctions on it are lifted. Also, we want international guarantees of US non-interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs," Rezaei said.

The former Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said this is the decision of Iran's people, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the armed forces.

His remarks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his threat of attacking Iran's power plants within 48 hours, and he said that the United States and Iran have held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."