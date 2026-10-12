Iran reports damage to tanker with navigation system switched off in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian naval forces intercepted a vessel that was attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz unnoticed. A fire broke out on the tanker.

The Iranian Navy reported striking a tanker that was attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation system switched off. According to the military, a fire broke out on board.

”The Navy’s surveillance group detected a violating tanker that was damaged and caught fire while sailing in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz,”

– the Iranian Navy press service.

According to the Iranian military, the vessel was attempting to cross a "restricted zone."

The Iranian Navy noted that it is using a new military deployment scheme that allows it to achieve full control over vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has called ship captains to coordinate their routes with the military for safety reasons.