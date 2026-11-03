Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin reveals details of talks in Abu Dhabi

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© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has announced that the upcoming talks between representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, will focus on security issues.

The Kremlin has outlined the main topic of the upcoming round on a settlement in Ukraine.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, the meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, involving delegations from Russia, the US and Ukraine, will focus on security guarantees for the parties.

He stressed that the main details would be discussed behind closed doors.

”The talks will focus on security issues, ensuring security and security guarantees for the parties. The details, of course, will be discussed behind closed doors,”

— Dmitry Peskov said. 

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