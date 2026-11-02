Lavrov, Sinirlioğlu discuss OSCE

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu took place in Minsk.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

The Ministry noted that the discussion was held on the sidelines of the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation within the OSCE,”

- the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The OSCE Secretary General for the first time participates in the Minsk Conference.