Lavrov arrives in US for G20 FMs meeting

A Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has arrived in Atlanta, the United States, for the G20 Meeting of Foreign Ministers.

The Moscow-Atlanta flight of the Russian delegation de-routed the airspace of unfriendly countries and lasted for 20 hours and 10 minutes.

The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is scheduled to be hosted by Atlanta on October 30-31. The meeting of the top diplomats is a key event ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami on December 14-15.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a decision on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the G20 summit in Miami in person had not been made.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would certainly like to see Putin at the summit. The G20 summit will be held in Doral, near Miami.