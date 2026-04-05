Luncheon hosted by Bidzina Ivanishvili held in Tbilisi in honor of Ilham Aliyev

A luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi this evening in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who was on a state visit to Georgia, according to the official website of the President of Azerbaijan. The event was hosted by Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party.

A separate luncheon was also held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijani First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, hosted by Georgian First Lady Tamar Bagrationi.

Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Georgia has since concluded. An honor guard was formed at Tbilisi's Shota Rustaveli International Airport in his honor, and he was seen off by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Earlier today, Aliyev held talks with Prime Minister Kobakhidze.