Putin and Trump hold phone conversation

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had had a successful talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, which addressed the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to the U.S. and global markets.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace, another 500,000 tonnes during the month of November, and 1,000,000 tonnes immediately thereafter," Trump said.

Russia will export another three million tonnes of diesel fuel later over a short period of time, the U.S. leader wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Energy problems were among the topics discussed by the leaders. Moscow has reiterated its readiness to supply oil and petrochemicals to the U.S. and global markets, according to Putin’s statement issued after the call.

"During the discussion of the situation in the global energy sector, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the U.S. and global markets," the statement says, as cited by the Kremlin.