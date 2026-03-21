Russia against Strait of Hormuz blockade - Rudenko

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Russia does not support a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, although Iran has the right to self-defense.

"Iran, like other countries, also has the right to self-defense as it sees fit. This does not mean that we approve of everything that is happening there," Rudenko said.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will stabilize as soon as the conflict surrounding Iran ends: "As soon as the war is over, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal."

"We call for a resolution to this entire conflict, first and foremost an end to American and Israeli aggression against Iran. Because everything happening in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of this illegal action," Rudenko said.

According to him, the prospects for a U.S. ground operation in Iran are not convincing, but this scenario would lead to further escalation.