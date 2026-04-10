Russia has suspended military operations in Donbas for 32 hours in anticipation of the approaching Orthodox Easter.

Today, at 4:00 PM Moscow time, Russian troops suspended offensive operations as part of a special military operation in Donbas in accordance with the previously announced Easter truce.

The Russian ceasefire will last for 32 hours, until midnight on Monday, April 13. The relevant decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, troops remain on constant alert in all sectors of the front in case of a ceasefire violation by the Ukrainian side.

The first Easter truce during a special military operation was declared last year. It lasted 72 hours.