Russia maintains contact with IAEA over Bushehr NPP situation - Peskov

Russia is in constant communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the situation around the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that Bushehr is a nuclear facility under UN and IAEA oversight.

"Russia maintains constant contact with the IAEA. As you know, Rosatom chief [Alexey] Likhachev has repeatedly made serious statements regarding the strikes that have already been carried out," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the U.S. threats to deliver strikes against the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran pose a great danger, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.