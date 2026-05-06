Saudi Arabia refuses to support US Operation Project Freedom - report

Saudi Arabia refused to support Washington's Operation Project Freedom to help ships go through the Strait of Hormuz because the U.S. had failed to notify Riyadh of the initiative in advance, NBC News reported, citing U.S. officials.

According to the source, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised Gulf allies by announcing Project Freedom on social media, "angering leadership in Saudi Arabia."

In response, the country informed Washington it would not allow the U.S. military to fly aircraft from Prince Sultan Airbase or fly through Saudi airspace.

"A call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not resolve the issue, the two U.S. officials said, forcing the president to pause Project Freedom," the report reads.

Earlier, Trump announced the U.S. had decided to suspend Project Freedom "for a short period of time" to see whether an agreement to resolve the conflict "can be finalized and signed."