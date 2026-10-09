Tanker hit by projectile off UAE coast - UKMTO

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off the UAE coast and the fire occurred on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reported.

The incident occurred 13 nautical miles to the west of Al Jazeera in the UAE.

"UKMTO has received reports from multiple sources that the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile causing a fire which has since been extinguished," the center said.

It was noted that status of the crew, damage assessment and environmental impact are unknown at present.

The ship name and her port of registry were not indicated.