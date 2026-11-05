Trump and Qatar's emir discuss efforts for regional de-escalation

U.S. President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions, according to the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

The leaders discussed Qatar’s mediation efforts toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran to end the regional crisis.

Sheikh Tamim stressed the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic solutions to spare the region further escalation and to guarantee freedom of navigation and the security of energy supplies, the statement added.