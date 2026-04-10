US-Iran talks may last until Monday

The current round of US-Iran talks promises to be productive: Iranian sources in Islamabad say the two sides intend to extend the talks by 24 hours in order to reach agreements acceptable to both Washington and Tehran.

Iranian media, citing representatives of the Islamic Republic's delegation at the talks with the US in Islamabad, report a high probability of extending the US-Iran meeting by at least one day.

The same sources report that the two sides are currently holding detailed discussions on the technical aspects of a US-Iran peace agreement and the future organization of the Middle East security system.