US and Israel discuss possible agreement with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump sees an opportunity for a deal with Iran as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with the Middle Eastern country rages on.
According to the Israeli PM, Trump told him over the phone about the possibility of "leveraging the tremendous achievements" of the military campaign against Iran to make a deal that would cement "the realization of the goals of the war".
"Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump. President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the US military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement, an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said.