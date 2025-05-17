Arab League calls for elections in Palestine

17 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

At the latest summit, the Arab League leaders announced the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in Palestine no later than next May. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is ready to organize the elections when peace is established in the Palestinian lands.

The 24th Arab League summit ended today with the announcement of the organization of presidential and parliamentary elections in Palestine, including the Gaza Strip. The exact date has not yet been set. It is assumed that the vote will be held by May next year.

“The people can choose their legitimate representatives only through democratic elections. Therefore, general presidential and parliamentary elections will be held within a year in all Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem,”

– the Arab League concluded.

In this regard, the Arab League called on the structures existing in the Palestinian lands to do everything necessary to organize the elections.