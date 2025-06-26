Foreign Ministers of Armenia and China meet in Beijing

26 Jun. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has begun in Beijing. It is taking place in the Government Reception House, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan reported.

According to Badalyan, the parties will discuss a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Beijing, as well as regional issues.

Let us recall that Ararat Mirzoyan's visit will last from June 25 to 27. He arrived in Beijing at the invitation of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.