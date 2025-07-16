Qatari Foreign Ministry: mediators continue consultations with Israel and Hamas

16 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatari and Egyptian mediators continue consultations with representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement to reach a framework agreement, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, they are still in the first phase, primarily focused on reaching an agreement in principle," Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

Responding to a question from a TASS correspondent, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson clarified that mediators are working on a framework agreement between the parties to the conflict.

According to him, this agreement will serve as the basis for initiating indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire deal, followed by subsequent stages leading to a sustainable truce in the Gaza Strip.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.