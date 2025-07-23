Trump gives trade threat to Canada after Palestine move

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will be difficult to make a trade deal with Canada after it announced that it would back Palestinian statehood.

"Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them,” Trump said.

Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Ottawa is planning to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September if certain conditions are met, following recent announcements by France and the UK.

The U.S. and Canada are working on negotiating a trade deal by August 1, the date Trump is threatening to impose a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.