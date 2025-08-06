Trump to decide on imposing new sanctions against Russia within next 36 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump may decide to impose new anti-Russian sanctions within the next 24 to 36 hours, U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio said.

"That’s a decision the president will need to make over the next 24 to 36 hours. A lot of it depends on how the talks will be going over the next couple of days and the progress made," Marco Rubio said.

Commenting on U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow, he noted that it is now closer to ending the conflict in Ukraine than it was before.