Almost a quarter of Azerbaijan's budget expenditures to be allocated to restoration of liberated territories

Azerbaijan will allocate nearly one-quarter of its state budget capital expenditures to the restoration of liberated territories over the coming years, according to the medium-term budget framework for 2027-2030 published by the Ministry of Finance.

From 2027 to 2030, spending on the reconstruction of de-occupied lands will reach 13.3 billion manats, accounting for approximately 24.3% of the state budget's capital expenditures.

Between 2021 and 2025, a total of 22 billion manats was allocated from the state budget for the restoration of these areas. This year, 3.5 billion manats will be earmarked for the same purpose.