Aluminum to be sent in transit through Azerbaijan to Armenia for the first time

The range of goods being shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan is set to expand, with aluminum being added to the list.

Two railcars of aluminum will be sent through Azerbaijani territory to Armenia on Thursday.

Nine railcars of grain are also scheduled to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan on the same day.

Earlier, a train carrying Russian goods departed for Armenia via Azerbaijan. That shipment included four railcars of fertilizer and six railcars of grain, totaling 272 tons of fertilizer and 420 tons of grain.