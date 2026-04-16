Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council opens in Baku

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council opened in Baku today, bringing together representatives of business communities and government agencies.

Speeches are expected from Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. Fuad Naghiyev, head of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO and Deputy Chairman of the Business Council, are also attending the event.

A partnership agreement is planned to be signed between Technopolis Khimgrad JSC and Next-T JSC.

The council is co-chaired by Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development, and Alexey Repik, Chairman of the All-Russian Public Organization "Business Russia."