Azerbaijan clears over 2,000 hectares of mines in week

As many as 2,052 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories on April 6-12, according to the weekly report by Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations.

According to the report, a total of 47 anti-tank mines, 144 anti-personnel mines, and 1,661 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, and Gazakh.