Azerbaijan invited to join Secretariat of International Russian Language Organization

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has invited Azerbaijan to participate in the work of the International Russian Language Organization's Secretariat.

The Secretariat began its work on April 1 in the federal territory of Sirius and was established by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Russian language is actively supported in Azerbaijan, where it plays a significant role in public life, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"The Russian language is actively and fully functioning and used in the social and cultural life of modern Azerbaijan",

Alexey Overchuk said, emphasizing that Russia invites Azerbaijan to join the organization.

Overchuk also proposed renewing cooperation with Azerbaijani theaters and resuming tours.

"Together with Rosconcert, the Russian Ministry of Culture is exploring the possibility of resuming cooperation between theatrical institutions with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater. The program includes a major all-Russian concert tour",

the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

He further stressed the importance of developing Russian-Azerbaijani cultural partnership and the need for cultural exchange.