CIS to adopt unified nuclear legacy remediation standard by 2030

The Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States has approved the main directions of cooperation among CIS member states in the field of radioactive waste management, spent nuclear fuel management, and decommissioning of hazardous nuclear and radiation facilities for the period up to 2030, the CIS Executive Committee's press service said.

The draft document was developed by JSC TVEL - the managing company of Rosatom's fuel division which also serves as the basic organization of the CIS for managing spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste and decommissioning hazardous nuclear and radiation facilities.

Among the key areas of cooperation outlined in the document are harmonizing legislation, developing infrastructure, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, scientific and technological development, training personnel, international cooperation, implementing economic mechanisms, and consideration of socio-environmental issues.

Director for decommissioning hazardous nuclear and radiation facilities and radioactive waste management at JSC TVEL Eduard Nikitin said that implementing such initiatives will undoubtedly help increase confidence in nuclear energy and the industry.

"International cooperation in the nuclear industry concerns not only production projects, but also environmental issues and the sustainable development of territories," Eduard Nikitin said.

Our joint work with colleagues from CIS countries culminated in the signing of an official document at the interstate level, he noted.